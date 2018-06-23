Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Set for another rehab start
Samardzija (shoulder) will take the mound for Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
This will be his third rehab appearance after going four innings with Albuquerque on Thursday. Samardzija is expected to last around 90 pitches, so this should be viewed as his final tune-up before rejoining the Giants around the beginning of July, if all goes according to plan.
