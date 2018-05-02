Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Set for extra day of rest

Samardzija's next start will be bumped back to Monday in Philadelphia, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Samardzija had been scheduled for a Sunday start in Atlanta but will end up getting an extra day of rest. The Giants are still taking things easy with him after he missed the first few weeks of the season with a strained pectoral. Andrew Suarez will start Sunday instead.

