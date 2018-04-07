Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Set for pair of rehab starts

Samardzija will throw in an extended spring game Monday followed by a minor-league game before returning from the disabled list, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Samardzija is working his way back from a strained pectoral suffered in late March. He was expected back in mid-April and seems to be remaining on that timeline. Assuming that the minor-league start and subsequent major-league start each come on four days' rest, he could be back in the big leagues April 19 in Arizona.

