Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Set for pair of rehab starts
Samardzija will throw in an extended spring game Monday followed by a minor-league game before returning from the disabled list, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Samardzija is working his way back from a strained pectoral suffered in late March. He was expected back in mid-April and seems to be remaining on that timeline. Assuming that the minor-league start and subsequent major-league start each come on four days' rest, he could be back in the big leagues April 19 in Arizona.
More News
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Completes another bullpen session•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Could be back mid-April•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Throws with no pain•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: To begin throwing program•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Could miss a month•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...