Samardzija (shoulder) threw a successful bullpen session Saturday and is on track to face hitters Tuesday at the Giants' alternate training site in Sacramento, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Samardzija hasn't thrown a competitive pitch since experiencing inflammation in his right shoulder following his last start with the Giants on Aug. 7, but he looks to be closing in on a return from the 10-day injured list. After completing two side sessions without incident, he'll take another step forward in his throwing program by facing hitters. If all goes well Tuesday, Samardzija could be a candidate to rejoin the San Francisco rotation as soon as Sept. 5 against Arizona, when the Giants may need a new pitcher to start in place of the injured Trevor Cahill (hip).