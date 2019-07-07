Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Seven shutout innings in win
Samardzija (6-7) threw seven shutout innings while earning the win Sunday against the Cardinals, striking out two while allowing four hits with no walks.
Samardzija induced an abundance of weak contact in his outing, allowing just three men past first base across seven strong innings. He was excellent in his previous start against the Padres and has seemingly rebounded after a poor month of June. Samardzija has had his ups and downs over the first half of the season and will take a 4.01 ERA into the All-Star break.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball All Stars
Chris Towers goes through each position to put together the ultimate All-Star roster for the...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...