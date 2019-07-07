Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Seven shutout innings in win

Samardzija (6-7) threw seven shutout innings while earning the win Sunday against the Cardinals, striking out two while allowing four hits with no walks.

Samardzija induced an abundance of weak contact in his outing, allowing just three men past first base across seven strong innings. He was excellent in his previous start against the Padres and has seemingly rebounded after a poor month of June. Samardzija has had his ups and downs over the first half of the season and will take a 4.01 ERA into the All-Star break.