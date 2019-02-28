Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Sharp in spring debut
Samardzija picked up the win Wednesday against the Royals, allowing one hit across two scoreless innings. He struck out two.
Samardzija was sharp in his Cactus League debut, needing just 10 pitches to navigate a pair of scoreless frames. While it's still early, this is an encouraging start to spring for the 34-year-old after injuries derailed his 2018 campaign.
More News
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Resumes throwing•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Recovery going well•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Likely done for season•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Getting second opinion on shoulder•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Experiencing shoulder soreness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, ranking
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...