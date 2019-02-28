Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Sharp in spring debut

Samardzija picked up the win Wednesday against the Royals, allowing one hit across two scoreless innings. He struck out two.

Samardzija was sharp in his Cactus League debut, needing just 10 pitches to navigate a pair of scoreless frames. While it's still early, this is an encouraging start to spring for the 34-year-old after injuries derailed his 2018 campaign.

