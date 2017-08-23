Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Sharp in Tuesday's no-decision

Samardzija allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks over six innings during Tuesday's game against the Brewers. He struck out four and did not factor into the decision.

Samardzija pieced together his best start of the month Tuesday as he was able to limit the Brewers to just one earned run over six solid innings. He was denied the win when reliever Albert Suarez allowed two runs to come across in the seventh inning. It's an encouraging start for Samardzija to build on, though he remains a rather unappealing fantasy option with his 4.67 ERA. He's best utilized as a streaming option against soft-hitting opponents and he'll get an opportunity to show off his upside in his upcoming scheduled start against the Padres on Monday.