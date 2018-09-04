Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Shifted to 60-day DL

Samardzija (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

This comes as no surprise, as the right-hander remains unlikely to return this season. Samardzija is currently seeking more opinions on his shoulder, though he said surgery has been ruled out, per Crowley.

