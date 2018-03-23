Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Shut down for a week with strained pectoral
Samardzija's MRI revealed a strained pectoral and he will be shut down from throwing for a week, Henry Schulman of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Considering the ominous reports earlier Thursday about Samardzija potentially dealing with a shoulder issue, this is positive news for the Giants. Samardzija won't throw again until the first weekend of the regular season, but this doesn't necessarily mean that he'll require a DL stint. His status and progress will be tracked over the next 10 days with updates to follow. A possible scenario would be the Giants moving some of their other starters up a day before plugging Samardzija back into the rotation if he's ready shortly after resuming throwing.
