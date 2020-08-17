Samardzija (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Wednesday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The timetable for Samardzija's potential return remains unclear, but he's feeling better and progressing in his recovery. More clarity on his status could be revealed once he's able to resume throwing. Trevor Cahill is serving in the starting rotation while Samardzija is out.
More News
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: To be reevaluated soon•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Managing rotator cuff inflammation•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Out with shoulder injury•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Struggles in loss•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Will stay on turn in rotation•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Hammered for five runs•