Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Slated to start Friday

Samardzija (pectoral) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list to start Friday against the Angels, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Samardzija has been sidelined all season with a strained pectoral, but his much-anticipated 2018 big-league debut is finally set. The veteran right-hander was potentially going to make another rehab appearance after allowing six runs over 2.2 innings in his first start, but with Tyler Beede struggling as his replacement, the Giants felt comfortable bringing Samardzija back after he looked good in a bullpen session Tuesday.