Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Solid in no-decision
Samardzija did not factor into the decision during Friday's win over the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 5.2 innings.
Samardzija gave up a leadoff home run to Ketel Marte in the first inning, then held the Diamondbacks scoreless until his final frame in the sixth. After allowing a double and a walk, Samardzija was yanked with two outs. Unfortunately, the bullpen walked in a run to score Samardzija's runner. Even still, the right-hander was in line for the win all the way up until the Diamondbacks rallied with a five-run eighth inning to even up the score. Samardzija has been solid since July and will take a 3.54 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 119:38 K:BB into a Thursday road matchup against the Cubs.
