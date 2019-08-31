Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Start moved to Sunday

Samardzija will be moved up in the rotation to start Sunday against the Padres, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Samardzija was originally slated to start Monday at St. Louis, but he'll instead stay on regular rest and flip places in the starting rotation with Tyler Beede. Samardzija has illustrated impressive form of late, posting a 1.99 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 54:16 K:BB in his last 11 starts (68 innings).