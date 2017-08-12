Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Starting Saturday

Samardzija will start Saturday against the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Chris Stratton will move back to start one game of Sunday's doubleheader following Friday's postponement, while Samardzija stays on schedule. Samardzija's inconsistency throughout the season has been frustrating for fantasy owners, but his FIP is more than a run lower than his ERA, which lends hope to a strong finish.