Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Starting Saturday
Samardzija will start Saturday against the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Chris Stratton will move back to start one game of Sunday's doubleheader following Friday's postponement, while Samardzija stays on schedule. Samardzija's inconsistency throughout the season has been frustrating for fantasy owners, but his FIP is more than a run lower than his ERA, which lends hope to a strong finish.
More News
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Pushes winning streak to three•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Goes eight, rides offense to win over A's•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Turns in rare gem against Pirates•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Rocked again by Padres•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Beaten by Padres on Sunday•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Betrays command again in Saturday loss•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...