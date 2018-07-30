Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Still not ready to return
Samardzija (shoulder) has yet to resume throwing since last Sunday's bullpen session, and doesn't appear ready to make a return any time soon, Jacob Hutchinson of KNBR.com reports.
The last we heard regarding Samardzija's rehab process was that he was expected to throw a bullpen session last weekend. Apparently, he wasn't able to show enough progress to embark on a rehab assignment. It is unclear how long the starter will remain out, but it doesn't sound like a return is imminent. Samardzija owns an ugly 6.25 ERA over 44.2 innings during his injury-riddled 2018 campaign, so his health probably only affects those in very deep formats.
More News
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: To throw bullpen session•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: MRI on tap•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Hits DL with shoulder inflammation•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Scuffles again•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Takes loss in return from DL•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Returns from disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start