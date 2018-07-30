Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Still not ready to return

Samardzija (shoulder) has yet to resume throwing since last Sunday's bullpen session, and doesn't appear ready to make a return any time soon, Jacob Hutchinson of KNBR.com reports.

The last we heard regarding Samardzija's rehab process was that he was expected to throw a bullpen session last weekend. Apparently, he wasn't able to show enough progress to embark on a rehab assignment. It is unclear how long the starter will remain out, but it doesn't sound like a return is imminent. Samardzija owns an ugly 6.25 ERA over 44.2 innings during his injury-riddled 2018 campaign, so his health probably only affects those in very deep formats.