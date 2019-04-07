Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Strikes out four in no-decision

Samardzija gave up three earned runs over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Saturday, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out four.

Samardzija gave up only one run through the first four innings but ran into trouble in the fifth on three singles and a sacrifice fly. The 34-year-old has struck out six and walked five over 9.2 innings this season, and holds a 2.79 ERA going into his next start Thursday at home versus Colorado.