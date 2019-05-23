Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Strikes out seven in loss

Samardzija (2-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Braves, allowing six runs (all unearned) on four hits and two walks while fanning seven through six innings of work.

It was first time in his last seven starts that Samardzija managed to complete six innings, but it sure wasn't pretty. The 34-year-old surrendered the lead for good after a messy second inning that started by hitting Austin Riley with a pitch. With one out, Samardzija's own throwing error prevented a double play as Ozzie Albies took first. Speedy Braves starter Max Fried took advantage and scored the first run of the game with a force-out RBI. Trouble continued when Ronald Acuna Jr. struck out but still reached on Samardzija's wild pitch. The ultimate damage came from back-to-back home runs by Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman to give the Braves a 6-0 lead. The veteran righty now holds a 3.27 ERA and 1.17 WHIP and will look to get back into the win column against the Marlin on Tuesday.