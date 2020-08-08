Samardzija (0-2) was charged with the loss Friday against the Dodgers, surrendering six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out three across four innings.

After recording two outs in the third inning, Samardzija gave up a solo home run to Mookie Betts, followed by a single to Cody Bellinger, who advanced to second on a fielding error by Darin Ruf. Justin Turner then scored Bellinger with an RBI single, giving the Dodgers the lead. Samardzija ran into more trouble in the fourth, when he gave up home runs to Max Muncy and Will Smith. His night came to an end in the fifth frame after he loaded up the bases without any outs, issuing a lead-off walk and hitting back-to-back batters with a pitch. It's been a rough go-around of a season for the 35-year-old veteran, who will look to improve upon a 9.88 ERA and 1.61 WHIP at Houston on Wednesday.