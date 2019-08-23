Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Suffers tough defeat

Samardzija (9-10) allowed one run on two hits and one walk with four strikeouts across seven innings during a tough loss against the Cubs on Thursday.

This is the second time in the last three outings that Samardzija gave up just two hits, but he was on the losing end this time, as Kyle Hendricks and the Cubs pitched a shutout. Samardzija has dropped his ERA more than half a run over the last month, but he fell below .500 with the loss Thursday. He is 9-10 with a 3.44 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 123 strikeouts in 146.2 innings this season. Samardzija will pitch next at home against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.