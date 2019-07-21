Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Takes eighth loss

Samardzija (7-8) allowed four runs on six hits while striking out seven over five innings in a losing effort against the Mets on Saturday.

Samardzija's personal three-game win streak (1.66 ERA and 5.6 K/BB) and the Giants' seven-game run both came to an end Saturday. Three of the four earned runs came via the long ball, increasing his season mark to 1.5 HR/9 (worst mark since 2010). It wasn't all bad for the Shark's fantasy owners, as he salvaged his day with seven punchouts over the five frames. Samardzija's next opponent on Friday, the Padres, present a potential matchup problem with 152 homers through 98 games.