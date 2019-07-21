Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Takes eighth loss
Samardzija (7-8) allowed four runs on six hits while striking out seven over five innings in a losing effort against the Mets on Saturday.
Samardzija's personal three-game win streak (1.66 ERA and 5.6 K/BB) and the Giants' seven-game run both came to an end Saturday. Three of the four earned runs came via the long ball, increasing his season mark to 1.5 HR/9 (worst mark since 2010). It wasn't all bad for the Shark's fantasy owners, as he salvaged his day with seven punchouts over the five frames. Samardzija's next opponent on Friday, the Padres, present a potential matchup problem with 152 homers through 98 games.
More News
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Pitches well in blowout win•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Seven shutout innings in win•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Moves to 5-7•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Buried by Rockies•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Carried to win by offense•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Hit often in loss to Brewers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...