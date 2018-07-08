Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Takes loss in return from DL

Samardzija (1-5) took the loss Saturday as the Giants fell 3-2 to the Cardinals, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings while striking out three.

Making his first start since the end of May due to a shoulder issue, Samardzija didn't pitch too badly but still wound up on the losing end of the decision thanks to a lack of run support. The right-hander threw 81 pitches (53 strikes) before exiting, and he should be ready to a bigger workload in his next outing Friday at home against the A's.