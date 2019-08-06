Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Takes loss in short start

Samardzija (8-9) allowed one run on three hits and three walks over four innings Monday, striking out three batters and taking the loss to Washington.

Samardzija needed 98 pitches just to get through four innings, with just 55 being strikes. The 34-year-old dropped his ERA a bit from 3.75 to 3.70 over 126.1 innings. After going 4-1 with a 2.09 ERA in July, fantasy owners were expecting a better start to August. Samardzija will face the Phillies at home Saturday.