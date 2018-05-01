Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Takes no-decision against Padres
Samardzija allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts over five innings in a no-decision Monday against San Diego.
Samardzija was able to find the big pitches when he needed them, as he induced 11 swinging strikes in 89 pitches and used a double play to snuff out any possibility of a rally in the third inning. But he was unable to go deep into the game thanks to that pitch count, a consistent problem this year as Samardzija has yet to record an out in the sixth inning in three starts. Samardzija must find a way to hand out fewer free passes -- he has now walked 10 in just 13.2 innings -- if he wants to reverse this trend going forward. His next appearance will come on the road Sunday against Atlanta.
