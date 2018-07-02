Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Taking hill Monday for Triple-A club
Samardzija (shoulder) is expected to cover around 90 pitches Monday in his rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento, the Associated Press reports.
It's expected to be the fourth and final minor-league rehab start for Samardzija. The right-hander seems sufficiently stretched out after tossing 88 pitches his last time out for Sacramento on June 26, but since he was rocked for six runs over four innings during that outing, the Giants likely want to see Samardzija finish his rehab on a high note before bringing him back on the active roster. Assuming the Giants are satisfied with his results Monday, Samardzija would likely rejoin the rotation either Saturday or Sunday for a home start against the Cardinals. The impending returns of Samardzija and Johnny Cueto (elbow) from the disabled list will leave manager Bruce Bochy with some tough decisions for the rotation with back-end starters Andrew Suarez and Dereck Rodriguez both faring well in their recent outings.
