Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Throws 88 pitches in third rehab start
Samardzija (shoulder) lasted four innings and was charged with six runs on seven hits and two walks in his rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Sacramento. He struck out six in the 88-pitch outing.
While the box-score line wasn't pretty for Samardzija, it was softened by the fact that he looked solid in his previous two outings with Sacramento and was pitching in one of the Pacific Coast League's more punishing environments in Albuquerque on Tuesday. More important than Samardzija's results was the high pitch count, which suggests the 33-year-old may be ready to handle a starter's workload for the Giants. He'll presumably join the big club in Arizona over the weekend and throw a bullpen session before it's determined whether he's fit to return from the 10-day disabled list and re-enter the rotation. If activated, Samardzija's start would likely come during the Giants' three-game series at Coors Field early next week.
