Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Throws five scoreless
Samardzija didn't factor into the decision against the Dodgers on Monday, giving up two hits and no runs over five innings in the Giants' 3-2 victory. He struck out one and walked one.
Samadzija put up a good line despite only one strikeout, but he settled for a no-decision as the game was scoreless when he exited after throwing 79 pitches. He's provided solid ratios to this point in the season, as the veteran right-hander now has a 2.53 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP over 32 innings.
