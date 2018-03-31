Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Throws with no pain

Samardzija (pectoral) threw from 90 feet with no pain Friday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Samardzija resumed his throwing program Wednesday after being shut down last week with a strained pectoral. The pain-free throwing is only the first step in the recovery process, but keeps the 33-year-old on track to return in three-to-four weeks.

