Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Throws with no pain
Samardzija (pectoral) threw from 90 feet with no pain Friday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Samardzija resumed his throwing program Wednesday after being shut down last week with a strained pectoral. The pain-free throwing is only the first step in the recovery process, but keeps the 33-year-old on track to return in three-to-four weeks.
More News
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: To begin throwing program•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Could miss a month•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Shut down with strained pectoral•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Undergoes MRI on shoulder, could require DL stint•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Scheduled to start minor-league game•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...