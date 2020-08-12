Samardzija (shoulder) will be reevaluated when the Giants return from their road trip, which ends Wednesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Samardzija is still without a timetable for his return, but the outlook doesn't appear to be particularly good. Following an MRI on Saturday, he's been diagnosed with both inflammation and an impingement in his right rotator cuff. Trevor Cahill has stepped into the rotation in his absence.