Giants' Jeff Samardzija: To begin rehab stint Wednesday

Samardzija (shoulder) will start a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Samardzija is set to embark on a rehab assignment after pitching against live batters Monday. He'll likely require at least two starts in the minor leagues, and if all goes well, he could return from the disabled list by the end of August.

