Giants' Jeff Samardzija: To begin throwing program

Samardzija (pectoral) will begin his throwing program Wednesday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Samardzija was diagnosed with a strained pectoral Thursday and will open the season on the disabled list. He's expected to be out three-to-four weeks, though his exact timeline will become clear once he resumes throwing.

