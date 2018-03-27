Giants' Jeff Samardzija: To begin throwing program
Samardzija (pectoral) will begin his throwing program Wednesday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Samardzija was diagnosed with a strained pectoral Thursday and will open the season on the disabled list. He's expected to be out three-to-four weeks, though his exact timeline will become clear once he resumes throwing.
