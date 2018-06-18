Giants' Jeff Samardzija: To make rehab start Thursday

Samardzija (shoulder) is slated to make his second rehab appearance at Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Samardzija put together a positive outing Friday against Round Rock, giving up just one hit across three scoreless innings. If he can get through another start without any issues, there's a good chance he could return from the disabled list in the near future.

