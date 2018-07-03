Giants' Jeff Samardzija: To return Saturday

Samardzija (shoulder) will come off the 10-day DL and pitch against the Cardinals on Saturday, Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Samardzija recently completed a fourth rehab start, allowing just two earned runs -- off a pair of solo home runs -- across six innings with Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. He will take the mound for San Francisco on normal rest for Saturday's outing, which will mark his first game back since suffering the shoulder injury on May 29.