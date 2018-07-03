Giants' Jeff Samardzija: To return Saturday
Samardzija (shoulder) will come off the 10-day DL and pitch against the Cardinals on Saturday, Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Samardzija recently completed a fourth rehab start, allowing just two earned runs -- off a pair of solo home runs -- across six innings with Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. He will take the mound for San Francisco on normal rest for Saturday's outing, which will mark his first game back since suffering the shoulder injury on May 29.
More News
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Looks sharp in rehab start•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Taking hill Monday for Triple-A club•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Needs one more rehab start•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Throws 88 pitches in third rehab start•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Set for another rehab start•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: To make rehab start Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...