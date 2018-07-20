Giants' Jeff Samardzija: To throw bullpen session

Samardzija (shoulder) won't require surgery, and he's slated for a bullpen over the weekend, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Samardzina underwent an MRI on Sunday, but he doesn't appear to have a serious injury. He's been on the disabled list since Sunday due to shoulder inflammation, and the 33-year-old right-hander described his injury as a combination of pain and stiffness. Despite this, the Giants are optimistic he'll return in time to take the hill Wednesday against the Mariners. More news on his status should emerge as Wednesday approaches.

