Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Tosses another bullpen session
Samardzija (shoulder) threw a side session Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Samardzija landed on the disabled list July 15 due to inflammation in his throwing shoulder. He last threw a bullpen Sunday, and after getting three days off, he managed to throw again. It remains to be seen if he'll begin a rehab assignment in the near future, as the Giants won't consider activating him until he pitches against live hitting.
