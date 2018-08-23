Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Tosses four innings in rehab start

Samardzija (shoulder) covered four shutout innings in his rehab start Wednesday for Double-A Richmond, giving up one hit and one walk and striking out one in the outing.

Samardzija has been on the shelf since mid-July after aggravating a right shoulder injury, but it looks like he could be gearing up for a September return. The 33-year-old didn't induce many swings and misses in his first rehab start, but he worked efficiently in the 53-pitch appearance, retiring 12 of the 15 batters he faced. He'll presumably ramp up his workload in his next rehab start before likely slotting back into the San Francisco rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories