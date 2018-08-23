Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Tosses four innings in rehab start
Samardzija (shoulder) covered four shutout innings in his rehab start Wednesday for Double-A Richmond, giving up one hit and one walk and striking out one in the outing.
Samardzija has been on the shelf since mid-July after aggravating a right shoulder injury, but it looks like he could be gearing up for a September return. The 33-year-old didn't induce many swings and misses in his first rehab start, but he worked efficiently in the 53-pitch appearance, retiring 12 of the 15 batters he faced. He'll presumably ramp up his workload in his next rehab start before likely slotting back into the San Francisco rotation.
