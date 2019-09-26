Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Tosses six scoreless frames
Samardzija did not factor into the decision during Wednesday's win after holding the Rockies scoreless with five strikeouts across six innings. He allowed five hits and a walk.
The right-hander turned in a quality start while shutting out the Rockies at home. In 12 of his 15 starts most recent outings, Samardzija held his opponents to three earned runs or fewer to finish off what turned out to be a solid season for the veteran. Across 32 appearances, Samardzija posted an 11-12 record, 3.52 ERA and 1.11 WHIP.
