Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Undergoes MRI on shoulder, could require DL stint

Samardzija had an MRI on his shoulder Thursday and could begin the season on the disabled list, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

This is a potentially huge development for the Giants with just a week to go before Opening Day. According to Baggarly, Samardzija underwent the MRI earlier Thursday and is being examined further by team doctors. If Samardzija does start the season on the disabled list, Derek Holland would be the leading candidate to fill his spot in the rotation.