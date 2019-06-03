Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Whiffs six in win

Samardzija (3-4) allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks while striking out six across six innings to earn the win Sunday against the Orioles.

Samardzija handled the Orioles, with his only earned run coming on a solo homer by Trey Mancini. He still wasn't particularly deceptive, generating only 11 swinging strikes on 110 pitches. However, he controlled his pitches well, starting 13 of the 21 batters he faced with a strike and finding the zone with 77 of his 110 pitches. It was a nice bounceback effort for Samardzija, as he squandered a start at Miami by allowing five earned runs in his previous outing. He'll look to build on Sunday's victory in his next scheduled start, currently penciled in for Friday against the Dodgers.