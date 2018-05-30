Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Will miss next start
Manager Bruce Bochy expects Samardzija to miss at least one start due to his right shoulder tightness, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Samardzija had trouble getting loose prior to Tuesday's game and was lifted from the contest after just one inning. He'll undergo an MRI on Wednesday and then the team will more than likely place him on the 10-day disabled list in order to open up a temporary roster spot. The Giants haven't announced who would step into his spot in the rotation while he's sidelined, so we'll await word on that. More news should become available following his MRI examination.
