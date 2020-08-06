Samardzija will stay on turn and start Friday's game against the Dodgers after dealing with a blister in his previous two starts, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The blister has kept Samardzija from throwing his splitter in his first two outings of 2020. It's not entirely clear if the right-hander is still dealing with the issue, but the Giants appear to be comfortable handing him the ball Friday night at Dodger Stadium. Samardzija has struggled thus far this season, allowing 10 earned runs on 11 hits, while striking out just two batters in 9.2 innings of work.