Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Will throw bullpen Friday

Samardzija (shoulder) threw from 100 feet off flat ground Tuesday and will have a bullpen session Friday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Samardzija has been on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation since last Wednesday and isn't expected to face an extended absence. Friday's bullpen session should provide a better idea of whether the veteran right-hander will be able to return sometime next week.

More News
Our Latest Stories