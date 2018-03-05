Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Works two innings Sunday
Samardzija allowed six baserunners (three hits and three walks) and a run while striking out a pair of two innings Sunday against the Dodgers.
Three walks in two innings seems uncharacteristically high for a pitcher who owned a minuscule 1.4 BB/9 over 207.2 innings last year. The Shark did get squeezed by the umpire on what the entire Giants' infield assumed was a third strike in the second inning, but it was ruled ball four which led to another walk issued to the next batter as well. Samardzija was arguably the Giants' most-consistent starter last season despite carrying a 4.42 ERA over 32 starts. His aggressive approach since coming to San Francisco has led to an impressive 6.4 K/BB ratio, but it also resulted in a 1.3 HR/9 rate, which was the worst mark the 33-year-old has posted since becoming a starter in 2010. If Samardzija could keep the ball down a little more than he did last year, the rest of his peripherals would translate very well as a usable fantasy starter in 2018.
