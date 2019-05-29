Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Yields five in loss
Samardzija (2-4) allowed five runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and a walk across four innings while taking a loss against the Marlins on Tuesday.
The eight hits allowed was a season high for Samardzija, who is still only permitting opponents to bat .237 against him. Homers and not quantity of hits have been Samardzija's bigger issue this year, but he actually kept the ball in the yard Tuesday. Still, he suffered his third straight loss. Samardzija is 2-4 with a 3.83 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 56.1 innings this season. He is scheduled to take the hill again against the Orioles on Sunday.
