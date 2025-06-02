The Giants activated Encarnacion (hand) from the 60-day injured list Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Encarnacion missed the first two months of the season after needing surgery to repair a fractured left hand in mid-March. The 27-year-old is not in the Giants' lineup for Monday's game against the Padres, but Encarnacion could displace the struggling LaMonte Wade sooner rather than later, either as the first baseman or as the designated hitter with Wilmer Flores moving to first base.