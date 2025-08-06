Encarnacion went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Pirates.

Encarnacion started in right field for the first time since being reinstated from the injured list Monday. The 27-year-old outfielder has missed significant time this season due to a strained oblique and fractured hand, but he returned Tuesday from an extended absence and hit his first homer of 2025. He's now slashing .148/.148/.296 with two runs scored, a home run, a double and a stolen base across 27 plate appearances.