Encarnacion (oblique) will play in some rehab games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League over the All-Star break before joining Triple-A Sacramento, per MLB.com.

Encarnacion was placed on the 10-day injured list June 17 due to a left oblique strain, though he's now ramping up for a return to the big leagues. The 27-year-old has appeared in only eight games in 2025, having missed over two months to start the season after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured left hand in mid-March. In those eight games, he recorded a .136/.136/.182 slash line with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in 22 plate appearances.