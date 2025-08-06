Giants manager Bob Melvin indicated that Encarnacion will be placed on the 10-day injured list after exiting Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh with a right hamstring injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Encarnacion hurt himself in the seventh inning Wednesday while trying to beat out an infield single. He's slated to undergo an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity, but Encarnacion is expected to make his third trip to the IL this season. He previously missed time with a fractured hand and a strained oblique.