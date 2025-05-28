Encarnacion played six innings and went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a stolen base and a walk in Triple-A Sacramento's 9-5 loss to El Paso on Tuesday.

During his return to Sacramento, Encarnacion cracked a solo shot to right-center field in his first at-bat. The 27-year-old began his rehab assignment with the Giants' affiliate May 10 after fracturing his left hand in mid-march and landing on the 60-day injured list. However, he was shut down due to soreness after only two games before returning to action Tuesday. Encarnacion is likely to rejoin San Francisco in early June and could provide a boost at first base upon his return. Giants manager Bob Melvin noted, "He says he feels a lot better. These things can be pretty significant. It's not uncommon to get a little bit of a setback," according to Maria Guardado of MLB.com.