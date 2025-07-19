Encarnacion (oblique) had his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, going 1-for-2 with a walk in a 5-2 loss to Oklahoma City.

Encarnacion was placed on the 10-day injured list June 17 due to a left oblique strain. In his first rehab game with Sacramento, the 27-year-old recorded a single in the first inning and drew a walk in the fourth. He played seven innings before being replaced. Encarnacion appears to be nearing a return to big-league action after spending time in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and now moving up to Sacramento. He has appeared in just eight games with the Giants this season, slashing .136/.136/.182 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in 22 plate appearances.