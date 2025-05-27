Encarnacion (hand) is starting a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Encarnacion dealt with a setback the first time he had a rehab assignment at Triple-A earlier this month. Given that LaMonte Wade seems to be falling out of favor -- he sat against a righty Tuesday -- there could be playing time available for Encarnacion once he's knocked the rust off.